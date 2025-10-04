Waikato go back-to-back in thrilling final

Waikato celebrates with the Farah Palmer Cup after beat Canterbury in today's final. Photo: Getty Images

A clinical cover tackle in the dying seconds has seen Waikato hold on in a nail-biter to claim consecutive Farah Palmer Cup crowns.

In a dramatic climax to an enthralling final, Canterbury seemed poised to score a potential match-winner, but a stunning hit from Waikato fullback Kaea Nepia denied them and sealed a 19-13 victory.

Winning skipper Chyna Hohepa said the battle was exhausting.

"So many tears are coming out, we said we would leave everything out here and we have exerted so much energy," she told Sky Sport.

"We knew Canterbury would come right to the 80th minute, they are such a quality side."

Canterbury captain Holly Greenway said, while gutted, her young side stepped up against their far more experienced opposition.

"The growth of this team to come, we are going to be pretty unstoppable," she said. "Congratulations to Waikato, it was a great final."

A frantic start saw Canterbury's first clearance charged down, but Harriet Cochrane managing to ground it and force a 5m scrum.

Another early statement was sent, as Waikato won a penalty from the first of several dominant scrums, drawing first blood with a clinical lineout drive, with Grace Houpapa-Barrett dotting down after just two minutes.

The red-and-blacks hit back less than 10 minutes later with an individual stunner, with Winnie Palamo scooping up a poor clearing kick and scorching several defenders on the outside, then crashing through the final attempt and expertly grassing it, before her feet found the sideline.

Kelsyn McCook put Canterbury ahead 8-5 with a penalty, but Leomie Kloppers barged her way over from close range, as the hosts took a 12-8 lead at the break.

Shortly after oranges, another monstrous scrum gave Waikato a penalty in prime attacking real estate, before some desperate Canterbury defence denied Shyrah Tuliau-Tua'a in the corner.

Holly Greenway appeared to have put her side back in front, as she scooted in off the back of a quick tap, but it was ruled out by a forward pass.

The shackles were finally broken after 20 tense minutes, as Canterbury produced a superb team try, started and finished by Louise Blyde, who sparked the attack with an electric break, Palomo providing the final offload for Blyde to cap a classic.

Then came the defining try. After being held up over the chalk earlier, Tuliau-Tua'a had no such issues finding the grass this time, as she found herself unmarked on the right flank, Nepia nailing the sideline conversion to make it a six-point buffer with less than 10 to play.

After stringing together several phases to close things out, Waikato conceded a late penalty and opened the door for the visitors to snatch it.

A thrilling final two minutes ensued, as Canterbury hammered away, eventually going wide to Fia Laikong, who tore towards the corner. Nepia's miracle tackle forced the ball free and into touch - but the drama wasn't done.

After nailing the lineout with the siren sounding, Waikato just had to kill the play, but as Hohepa-Barrett went to hoof it into touch, Canterbury managed to charge it down, but the bounce fortuitously fell in Waikato's favour and they made no such mistake at sending it into the stands on the second attempt.