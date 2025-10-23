All Blacks assistant coach resigns

Jason Holland. Photo: John Cowpland/supplied

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Holland is to finish in the role when his current contract concludes at the end of the 2025 season.

Holland confirmed his decision to head coach Scott Robertson after the second Bledisloe Cup test in Perth, which the All Blacks won 28-14.

It's understood the players were informed today, on the first day of camp ahead of preparations for the end-of-year northern hemisphere tour.

Holland continues in his role leading set piece attack and as backs coach for the All Blacks' four remaining test matches of 2025 against Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

"It's been a huge privilege to coach the All Blacks and represent New Zealand alongside some great people, both players and management," said Holland, who previously coached the Hurricanes in Super Rugby.

"Obviously I've been taking the time to reflect on what I want to do with my contract coming up for renewal. Ultimately, this is about what gets me excited about being a coach. I was happy to take a two-year contract and the time feels right for me to step away from this role and look ahead.

"We're a close group so this wasn't an easy decision. I've obviously coached with them all in various ways for a long period of time and we think the team are making shifts in the right direction. There are four Tests left, and I'm absolutely focused on helping this team to win in the northern hemisphere."

Holland's departure is the second from Robertson's original coaching selection, after Leon MacDonald quit after three tests last year.

"There's a massive amount respect for Jase in our group. Whilst we're disappointed, he has our support and we respect the decision he's come to. Not only is Jase a great man, he's a fantastic coach and has been dedicated to his role in this All Blacks team," Robertson said.

"Jase has made it clear to the team that he's completely focused on our four remaining Test matches, and I know he's already got a few new strike plays up his sleeve.

"A Grand Slam opportunity doesn't come around too often and that's where our attention is for the challenge ahead."