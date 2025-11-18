ABs face demanding 2026

The All Blacks will kick off the Nations Championship era by hosting France, Italy and Ireland as they embark on a 2026 schedule that will include a total of 17 matches, including 13 tests.

The inaugural Nations Championship draw has been unveiled as the Southern and Northern Hemisphere’s collide every two years in a 12-team, two-pool tournament format, including the Six Nations, Sanzaar nations, Japan and Fiji.

After hosting three Northern rivals in July, the All Blacks will head north in November to play Wales, Scotland and England, before taking part in the Nations Championship finals weekend at Allianz Stadium in London, featuring all 12 teams in six playoff matches, from November 27-29.

By the end of 2026 the All Blacks will have played tests against eight different nations. This includes four tests against the Springboks and four matches against South Africa’s United Rugby Championship teams as part of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) through August and September, and a Bledisloe Cup series against Australia in October.

All Blacks

Nations Champs schedule

Nations Championship Southern Series:

Saturday, July 4 v France; Saturday, July 11 v Italy; Saturday, July 18 v Ireland.

Nations Championship Northern Series:

Sunday, November 8 v Scotland; Sunday, November 15 v Wales; Sunday, November 22 v England.

— Allied Media