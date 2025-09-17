Hundreds without power in Mosgiel as falling tree snaps lines

A fallen tree in Morris Rd has brought down power lines this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A tree fall on a power line has left more than 350 Aurora Energy customers without power in Mosgiel.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews assisted with traffic control after the tree fell on powerlines in Morris Rd at about 9.30am.

The location is the same area where a gum tree touching powerlines started a major fire in 2016.

Six addresses are also out of power in Queenstown after a property was struck by lightning.

The lines had snapped and crews waited until Aurora Energy arrived at about 10am.

Aurora Energy says the power went off at 9.19am and there was no estimated time for it to come back on yet.

Around 385 customers have been affected.

The streets currently effected were Boundary Rd, Braeside, Carnea Heights, Chain Hills Rd, Clyde St, Dee St, Elsie Purnell Pl, Erica Cr, Fairmile Dr, Gebbie St, Gladstone Rd North, Gracemount Pl, Heathfield Dr, Kinmont Cr, Leith St, Main South Rd, Morris Rd, Quarry Rd, Tweed St and Woodland Av.

