'Bad precedent': Dunedin venue hit with noise complaint

Performers at the Cellar which has been hit with a noise complaint. Photo: Supplied

A noise complaint aimed at a new Dunedin venue in an iconic location raises questions about the future of live music in the city, an advocacy group says.

The Cellar confirmed on social media they had received the complaint on Sunday after hosting three Dunedin acts at their wine bar.

‘‘We had our first complaint delivered before 7pm on Sunday, while we held a Sunday Session with three local acts playing — families with children were there,’’ they said.

The three month-old venue was previously known as the Old Beneficiary Hall, and it hosted several important acts in New Zealand music history: The Clean played their first gig there in 1977, while Chris Knox showcased his act The Enemy.

‘‘The event [on Sunday] was not loud compared to the many events I have hosted, worked at or attended over many years.

‘‘I measure noise — that is how we work because we care.’’

The Cellar noted the noise control officer serving the notice was polite and ‘‘just doing his job’’.

‘‘Dunedin has come a long way since the 1970s, like our venue has.

‘‘It seems 45 years later our venue can no longer showcase Dunedin’s new and independent talent, even on a Sunday afternoon before 7pm.’’

The owner, who declined to be named, said it was a ‘‘bit of a setback’’ to receive a formal notice, as three notices are the trigger for arbitration.

He hoped to host more local bands and DJs at the venue this week and in the future.

The owner said he realised his premise traded as a wine bar, so had lower maximum noise levels, but felt fortunate to host so much.

‘‘ We know they're short on venues in Dunedin, and we thought we'd do the right thing.’’

Save Dunedin Live Music group spokesman David Bennett said he was aware of the complaint being lodged and found it disappointing.

‘‘It just shows that with all the work we have done to try to foster a live music environment in the city; there is still a long way to go.

‘‘We've done a lot of work with the council on getting the allowable acoustic levels right in all parts of Dunedin so that people can enjoy their entertainment.

‘‘This recent noise complaint sets a bad precedent.’’

Mr Bennett said the group would work with council to resolve the situation.

‘‘It’s incredibly hurtful receiving such a complaint because it could have further impacts on your licence to host gigs, and even serve alcohol.

‘‘We would like to see a good outcome.’’

Music promoter Natasha Griffiths said whenever this kind of noise complaint happened, it sent shockwaves through the music community.

‘‘Usually because they tend to be quite ridiculous, like 6.50pm on a Sunday evening, for a family gig, in town.

‘‘It is a reminder of how tenuous our music scene is. Our venues work so hard to provide essential spaces.

‘‘Our musicians need them, and so do our audiences.. Everyone is at the mercy of one person deciding something is bothering them.’’

The Dunedin City Council has been approached for comment.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz