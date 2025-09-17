Lightning strike knocks out power to Queenstown properties

Six addresses are out of power after a property got struck by lightning in Queenstown.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews responded to a property in Spence Rd, Lower Shotover, just before 7.45am this morning after it had been hit by a lightning strike.

There was no fire and emergency services waited at the scene until power authorities Aurora Energy arrived.

Six Aurora Energy customers were experiencing a power outage in Spence Rd.

An Aurora crew is investigating and the estimated time for the power to be restored is 2.30pm.