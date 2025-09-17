Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Lightning strike knocks out power to Queenstown properties

    By Mark John
    Six addresses are out of power after a property got struck by lightning in Queenstown.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews responded to a property in Spence Rd, Lower Shotover, just before 7.45am this morning after it had been hit by a lightning strike.

    There was no fire and emergency services waited at the scene until power authorities Aurora Energy arrived.

    Six Aurora Energy customers were experiencing a power outage in Spence Rd.

    An Aurora crew is investigating and the estimated time for the power to be restored is 2.30pm.

     

     

