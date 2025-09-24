Heavy rain, snow for parts of South

Road snowfall warnings have been issued for alpine highways in the South and heavy rain is forecast for Otago waterways.

MetService says rain is moving into Fiordland and Westland, with some spilling over into the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers.

Heavy rain was forecast for 12 hours from 5pm today and amounts may reach warning criteria within 20km east of the main divide.

Another period of rain was expected on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, rain was expected to turn to snow and affect the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, from 3am-9am tomorrow.

Up to 1cm may accumulate on the road above 700 metres.

More snow was possible overnight on Thursday.

In Southland, the Milford Road (State Highway 94) remains open and the avalanche risk was low.

Rain was expected to turn to snow overnight on Wednesday and up to 3cm may settle on the road above 700 metres.

Further snow was possible tomorrow night, lowering to Homer Tunnel level, and it's expected the road would close.

Snow showers were forecast for Friday.