Armed police descend on Dunedin coastal settlement

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The road to Long Beach is cordoned off and a large police presence including armed officers has descended on the township.

A witness said police had cordoned off the road at Mihiwaka Rd and Purakaunui Rd.

Earlier eight police cars were in the vicinity of Purakaunui School, but they had all now entered Long Beach.

Officers could be seen carrying firearms, he said.

A police spokesman said cordons were in place as a precaution and the public was asked to avoid the area.