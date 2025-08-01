Crackdown on campervan drug crimes

Photo: ODT files

An Invercargill man has been arrested and charged after a variety of drugs were discovered inside a campervan, police say.

They included pre-packaged methamphetamine, LSD, cannabis and morphine, as well as drug paraphernalia.

The arrest was the result of "significant and complex work" by officers throughout the southern policing district, Inspector Mike Bowman, Area Commander Southland, said in a statement tonight.

“Police will continue to disrupt the supply of harmful substances into our communities and hold offenders to account.

"Every time we can take drug dealers, who trade on people’s suffering, off the streets, it makes our communities safer.

“Drug dealing and the downstream effects, such as drug-related crime, causes harm that we all feel. Southern police will continue to stamp out drug dealing wherever we see it.”

A significant amount of cash and multiple mobile devices were also found, police said, while an ammunition belt containing 13 12-gauge shotgun rounds was located at a property.

Police were in the process of restraining, and hopefully forfeiting the campervan, estimated to be worth more than $200,000.

“The operation to shut this down was a whole-of-district, multi-team effort, with outstanding contributions across the board," Insp Bowman said.

A 51-year-old man is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply, obstructing police, supplying methamphetamine, possession of morphine, possession of LSD and unlawfully possessing ammunition.

He was due to reappear in the Dunedin District Court on August 21.

- Allied Media