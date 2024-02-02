Racing Chat: Big day out at Wingatui

It's a big day for the Otago Racing Club at Wingatui tomorrow, the event to kick off just before high noon.



The Dunedin guineas, the Dunedin Gold Cup and the White Robe Lodge Stakes (group 3) are the three big races, worth a combined $350,000.

Paul Dwyer talks to track manager Wayne Stevens about the inclement weather and what that will do to the track.

He also throws a couple of winners our way.

PD also talks to Noelle and Sam from Otago Racing to find out what's going on tomorrow and what the massive stakes boost to the thoroughbred industry means to the club.