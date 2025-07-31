Warrington wheel brace killer released from jail

Peter Richard Holmes. File photo: ODT

A Dunedin man who beat his victim to death with a wheel brace and dumped his body on a beach has been released from prison.

Peter Richard Holmes, 39, pleaded guilty to the murder of 23-year-old Jamie Ellis following the 2011 incident and was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 12 years.

A report released to the Otago Daily Times this afternoon revealed Holmes had been granted parole to a Wellington address earlier this week.

His freedom is subject to 17 conditions which included a ban from contacting anyone associated with the White Power Creed and an exclusion from the Western Bay of Plenty region.

At his sentencing in 2012, the court heard Holmes had gone to a party in Oamaru where a female associate claimed Mr Ellis, who was also in attendance, had sexually assaulted her.

The killer previously told the Parole Board he took it upon himself to “effectively be the hero”.

With the promise of a drinking session, Holmes lured the man, whom he had never met before, into a vehicle and they drove to Dunedin.

After stealing a car, he drove to Warrington, picked up two friends and they launched a vicious attack on the victim.

Holmes struck the fatal blow to Mr Ellis’ head using a wheel brace.

The victim’s body was then dragged 20m out to Blueskin Bay where he was found shortly afterwards.

Holmes had 120 criminal convictions to his name which included significant dishonesty, non-compliance and assaults, panel convener Annabel Markham noted.

The diagnostic tool used by Corrections to assess inmates’ risk of reoffending had the man at a high level but the board set out the rehabilitative work undertaken behind bars.

Holmes had completed alcohol and drug counselling as well as a programme to address his violent tendencies.

He had been housed in Rimutaka Prison’s self-care units and had “very positive” reports from Corrections officers.

His supervisor described him as "someone who genuinely cares for others”.

The board also heard Holmes had been working outside the wire and had done five guided releases into the community, including an overnight stay.

Ms Markham said an issue of concern arose when the convicted murderer admitted to organising a fishing trip with another former inmate, but the episode had been discussed with a psychologist.

Holmes told the Parole Board he had “got complacent” and stressed he had learned from the experience.

Supporters spoke of the “massive change” they had seen in him and a psychologist also described him as insightful.

“Given the significant work Mr Holmes has completed, the changes that he has made, his sustained good conduct, coupled with the strong support he has in the community, we are satisfied his risk may be safely managed in the community,” Ms Markham said.

Among Holmes’ parole conditions were:

- To abide by an 8pm-8am curfew at a Wellington address

- To submit to electronic monitoring

- Not to enter the Western Bay of Plenty

- Not to possess alcohol or non-prescribed drugs

- To complete any treatment as directed by Probation

- Not to associate with anyone linked to the White Power Creed

- Not to contact any victim

- Not to contact co-offenders

- To attend a monitoring hearing in December

- To obtain approval of Probation for changes to employment status

- To inform Probation of changes to relationship status