Unconscious trio found 'intoxicated' with drug paraphernalia: police

A man is led away by police after an incident in Andersons Bay Rd on Sunday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Two adults and a teenager reported unconscious in a car at a South Dunedin fast-food carpark were allegedly found intoxicated and with drug paraphernalia, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to an Andersons Bay Rd car park, outside the Subway and Domino’s restaurants, about 5.40pm yesterday.

Three people — a 25-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl — inside a vehicle were reported to be unconscious, Snr Sgt Bond said.

"All of them were intoxicated."

Drug paraphernalia was also allegedly found inside the vehicle, he said.

The adults were identified and both arrested for breaching bail.

They were scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning.

The teenager’s parents were contacted to come and get her.

The car was also impounded, Snr Sgt Bond said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz