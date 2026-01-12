Pizza delivery vehicle crashes after running out of gas

A Dunedin pizza delivery driver took an unexpected detour after her vehicle ran out of gas midway up a steep street and rolled away into a lamp post.

Police were called to the crash in Pacific St, Roslyn, about 7.30pm on Friday.

A 21-year-old delivery driver had been driving up the hilly street when the vehicle suddenly lost power.

It was "likely because it’s ran out of gas", Snr Sgt Bond said.

"As a result, it's rolled down the steep hill and crashed into a lamp post.

"Don't know if the pizza got delivered or not . . . don't know if it was Hawaiian or Meat Lovers."

The delivery driver was uninjured.

Earlier in the day, police were called to another instance of a runaway vehicle, this time in Papanui Inlet Rd.

An 83-year-old woman ‘‘got her leg trapped against a house’’ after the vehicle she was in rolled back after she had stepped out, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

One patient, in a serious condition, was transported to Dunedin Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three firetrucks, one tanker and a support vehicle responded to what was initially reported as a car crashed into a house.

‘‘We initially had quite a few units responding just in case there was something that needed to be done regarding extrication or safety of the building, but it wasn’t needed in the end.’’

