'Yelling and screaming': Dunedin man arrested as girlfriend underwent breath test

A young Dunedin man began "yelling and screaming" and allegedly hurled abuse at police after his girlfriend was pulled over for drink driving.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped a vehicle in Stirling St, Mosgiel, about 4am yesterday following complaints.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman, "tried to get into the backseat of the car so that she wouldn't be seen as the driver", Snr Sgt Bond said.

As she was being processed for drink driving, her 18-year-old boyfriend interfered in the process.

He began "yelling and screaming on the street" and, when warned, began allegedly began abusing police.

He was arrested for disorderly behaviour and obstruction.

His girlfriend recorded a breath alcohol level of 296mcg — the legal limit for people under 20-years-old is 0mcg.

The couple would appear in the Dunedin District Court, the man tomorrow and the woman next Thursday.

Police also stopped a vehicle at a petrol station in Cumberland St, about 12.10am this morning.

The vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf, was flagged as stolen, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Behind the wheel was a 52-year-old man who was arrested.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a .223 Remington with 10 rounds in the magazine.

The man did not have a firearms licence.

He was scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning charged with receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm, Snr Sgt Bond said.

On Saturday, police were called to a crash in Opoho Rd about 4am.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly travelling about 65kmh through the 50kmh zone when she hit a parked car.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 1037mcg.

She was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court next Thursday charged with drink driving and careless driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz