Racing chat: Million dollar day upon us

Well, the million dollar race day is upon us.

ODT Racing Chat, brought to you by Fred's Fencing, is out at Wingatui today previewing tomorrow's big meeting.

We talk to local Otago Racing Club committee man Pete McIntyre about what we can expect, crowd numbers, can we still get tickets and the after-races party with the Black Seeds.

We also talk to acting CEO of NZ Thoroughbred Darin Balcome about what he is doing in town and the organisation's part in the big race day.

Finally, we talk to Blake Prince the ODT's best tipster about who wins all the big races on Million Dollar race day.

- Paul Dwyer