Dozy drivers cause series of fender benders

Photo: ODT Files

An elderly woman crashed into a rubbish truck in Dunedin after she did not look when changing lanes, police say.

It was among a series of fender benders in the city yesterday involving unfocused drivers.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Cumberland St at about 3.45pm.

A 77-year-old woman ‘‘didn’t look when changing lanes and crashed into a rubbish truck driven by a 36-year-old,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

No one was injured in the crash.

Another crash happened at 6pm, on Highgate, as a 46-year-old man was pulling out of a carpark and into the middle of the road.

‘‘Another vehicle's come along and hasn't seen him and they've crashed.’’

Neither driver was injured and no alcohol was involved.

At 9.45am, a 26-year-old woman did not give way at the intersection of Midland and Timaru Sts and ‘‘drove into the path of another vehicle’’, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The other driver, a 57-year-old man, and his passenger went to ED to be checked out.

No alcohol was involved.

Meanwhile, police were called to Blueskin Rd at about 10.20pm.

A member of the public spotted a vehicle which had crashed down a bank.

The 33-year-old driver at the scene admitted to police she had been drinking, and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1030mcg, Snr Sgt Bond alleged.

She was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court next Tuesday, charged with drink-driving.

