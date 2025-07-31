All Blacks star announces engagement

Will Jordan and Mackenzie Webb got engaged in Fiji. Photo: Instagram

Crusaders star Will Jordan and his long-term partner Mackenzie Webb have announced their engagement while on holiday in Fiji.

The 27-year-old All Black was in Fiji to play golf, relax in the sun and pop the question.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram.

"The perfect week away," their post read.

Jordan's current and former teammates - including Richie Mo'unga, Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett and Tamaiti Williams - were among those to congratulate the couple.

Jordan and Webb have been together since they were teenagers.

Jordan has been on holiday as the All Blacks were given time off after beating France (29-19) on July 19 to claim a 3-0 series win.

He has played 44 tests for the All Blacks, scoring 42 tries.

Jordan was recruited by the Crusaders in 2018 after standout performances for the world championship-winning New Zealand under-20s in 2017.

Image: Instagram / willjordan_ / mackenziewebb_

He is the Crusaders' fifth-highest try scorer and 10th on the list of top points scorers.

Jordan played for the Christchurch Boys' High first XV in 2015, scoring 19 tries in 11 games to finish the season as the UC Championship's leading scorer.

He is a product of the Crusaders Academy and has also played for Tasman in the Mitre 10 Cup and the Canterbury under-19s.

He is expected to be in the All Blacks squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship.

Coach Scott Robertson is set to name the team next week before they travel to Córdoba for the first test against Argentina on August 17.

- Allied Media