Players joining R360 to be ineligible for international teams

Players have been warned that joining R360 would make them unable to be selected for the All Blacks. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks and other rugby stars considering a switch to R360 have been warned that joining the competition would make them ineligible for international selection.

The R360 league, fronted by former England centre Mike Tindall, is due to launch in October next year and media reports have linked it with big-money offers for top rugby union and league players, but the unions of New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, England, Scotland, France and Italy are united in their opposition.

"As a group of national rugby unions, we are urging extreme caution for players and support staff considering joining the proposed R360 competition," the unions said in a rare joint statement.

"International rugby and our major competitions remain the financial and cultural engine that sustains every level of the game, from grassroots participation to elite performance.

"Undermining that ecosystem could be enormously harmful to the health of our sport.

"Each of the national unions will therefore be advising men's and women's players that participation in R360 would make them ineligible for international selection," the statement concluded.

The unions say that R360 has given them no indication as to how it plans to manage player welfare, how players would fulfil their aspirations of representing their countries, or how the competition would coexist with the international and domestic calendars.

They also say that the R360 model appears designed to generate profits and return them to a very small elite, and those behind the proposed competition have not engaged with all unions to explain their business and operating model.

Organisers say they have agreements in place with close to 200 players.

New Zealand is not aware of any All Blacks or Black Ferns who have signed non-binding heads of agreements with R360.

NZR policy already requires players to be contracted to the governing body and playing in New Zealand to be eligible for national teams.

The R360 league hopes to establish eight men's teams and four women's teams who will compete in a condensed season format in 'grand prix' style events around the world.

The International Rugby Players Association (IRPA) has also told their members to be cautious about R360, urging them to speak to their player association, to the IRPA or a legal advisor before signing any contract with the new league.

"Detailed information about the competition remains outstanding," the IRPA said in a statement.

"And the competition does not currently have World Rugby regulatory approval."

R360 responded to the joint statement, saying it was not always easy to embrace new opportunities, but it was essential to grow rugby.

"So many players love what R360 can do for them and the game, and we can't wait to kick-off next year. Player welfare is one of the key reasons for creating our global series, which will greatly reduce player load and capture the attention of a new generation of fans globally," the statement said.

"We want to work collaboratively as part of the global rugby calendar. The series is designed with bespoke schedules for men's and women's teams and R360 will release all players for international matches, as written into their contracts."

R360 said its philosophy was clear: "If players want to play for their country, they should have that opportunity. Why would the unions stand in their way?

"We look forward to submitting to the World Rugby Council for sanctioning next summer as planned."

