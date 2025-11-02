All Blacks finish strong to beat Ireland

Cam Roigard makes a break against Ireland. Photo: New Zealand Rugby/SmartFrame

A second half try by Wallace Sititi proved to be the crucial point in the All Blacks' 26-13 win over Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The win will feel like a bit of revenge for the shock Irish win at the venue in 2016, and now extends the All Blacks' winning streak over Ireland to three tests in a row.

However, it may have come at a cost with Scott Barrett leaving the field with a knee injury.

The drama unfolded almost straight after the kick-off, when Tadgh Beirne hit Beauden Barrett with an upright tackle. In the same movement, Scott Barrett went down clutching his knee.

Both locks left the field, with Beirne's yellow upgraded to a red and leaving Ireland with 14 men for the next 20 minutes. However, rather than letting it hinder them, Ireland played the far smarter rugby and manufactured a penalty attempt for Jack Crowley to knock through to give them the lead.

The All Blacks squandered two good opportunities in the Irish 22, but Ireland made full use of theirs after some quick ball saw Tadgh Furlong crash over for the game's first try.

Things finally clicked for the All Blacks off the kick-off, Will Jordan hitting a gap and almost going all the way himself. Some good passing found Ardie Savea with just enough space on a very narrow field to dive in the corner. Beauden Barrett's conversion made it 10-7, which stayed that way to the break thanks to set piece sloppiness from both teams.

Crowley added another penalty 10 minutes after the restart, in a period that contained a lot of aimless kicking from both teams.

Sititi's moment of magic came after 66 minutes, after a Caleb Clarke break and then some good pace from Damian McKenzie. Sititi was on hand to streak away to score, with the Irish body language after suggested they were spent.

Cam Roigard made it safe with a try off an attacking scrum late, which was fitting due to the scrum dominance the All Blacks had in that area.

The All Blacks head to Edinburgh to face Scotland next weekend.