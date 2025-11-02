'There for the taking': World media reacts to All Blacks' win

The All Blacks mounted a spirited comeback to defeat Ireland 26-13 in front of a sell-out crowd of 61,840 fans in the Windy City (Chicago, not Wellington).

The All Blacks were initially aided by a yellow card, awarded after head-on-head contact from Irish lock Tadgh Beirne on Beauden Barrett, which was later upgraded to an all-new 20 minute red card.

However, New Zealand failed to capitalise on the advantage, as Ireland played well while down to 14 men.

It was not until the second half that the All Blacks got into the swing of things, with tries by Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi just a few minutes apart.

A try by Cam Roigard capped off an All Blacks comeback which will go a long way to exorcising the demons of their famous 2016 loss to the Irish at the same venue.

Across the world, opinions differ on whether the final score was evidence of a dominant comeback by the New Zealand side, or a dismal collapse by the irish.

Here's how the world media reacted to result.

BBC

The All Blacks' comeback crushed Irish hopes of a second memorable win at Soldier Field after their 2016 victory, the BBC wrote.

"Ireland lost influential forward Tadhg Beirne to a red card after three minutes, and while Tadhg Furlong's try helped them lead 10-0, Ardie Savea's fine score brought the All Blacks to within three at the break."

The loss would be "bitterly disappointing" for head coach Andy Farrell on his return following a sabbatical as British and Irish Lions boss.

New Zealand could be confident in securing a Grand Slam of the northern hemisphere, the BBC wrote.

RugbyPass

Online platform RugbyPass took a measured approach to its assessment of the All Blacks' performance in its player ratings.

Scores ranged from 5 to 9, with Ethan de Groot and Will Jordan receiving the lowest scores for failing to significantly impact the game at their respective positions.

RugbyPass, meanwhile, mounted praise upon its highest scoring player, Tamaiti Williams, who was described as "a real difference maker" as he dominated at scrum time off the bench and muscled his way over the line to score in the second half.

The Irish Times

The Irish Times lamented the loss to a New Zealand side that was "there for the taking".

Once Tamaiti Williams crossed the line in the second half, "the dam quite literally burst", it wrote.

"Plenty of focus will come on Ireland's profligacy on the ball - 15 turnovers in total. But New Zealand coughed up possession 13 times yet still found avenues to score. A number of defensive reads will be questioned in Ireland's monday review."

Ireland would be left with plenty to ponder in the wake of the loss, it said.

Planet Rugby

Planet Rugby wrote that the All Blacks had quashed their demons from the 2016 loss in the victory.

As several outlets noted, Planet Rugby agreed that Tamaiti Williams's try shortly after the 60 minute mark was the pivotal moment in the fixture.

"You felt the All Blacks needed to score sooner rather than later if they stood a chance of winning. And that they did."

The Guardian

The Guardian heralded the history of the matchup, writing that the fixture had turned into a real rivalry in recent years.

"Talk of Ireland's landmark 40-29 success in 2016 fuelled the buildup to a sold-out showdown dubbed 'the rematch'."

Each side had five wins apiece from the previous 10 meetings going into the match, athough this instance was "scrappy" and mired by frequent stoppages, the Guardian wrote.

The All Blacks head to Edinburgh to face Scotland next weekend.