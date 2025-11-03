All Blacks remain undecided on injured Barretts

Jordie Barrett gets treated for an injury during the All Blacks match against Ireland on Sunday morning in Chicago. Photo: Getty Images

It will be another 24 hours before the All Blacks will know what future two of the Barrett brothers will have on their tour of Britain.

Captain Scott Barrett and midfielder Jordie Barrett were both forced from the field with injuries during the All Blacks 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago on Sunday.

Scott lasted just three after suffering a laceration to his leg.

Assistant coach Tamati Ellison said the skipper needed stitches.

"A pretty nasty cut to the leg and the doctor knew pretty fast [that he had to go off straight away]," Ellison said today.

Jordie suffered an ankle and knee injury in the 13th minute and was replaced by Leicester Fainga'anuku.

The All Blacks departed Chicago straight after the game meaning the two players will have further examination in Edinburgh, the venue for this week's game against Scotland.

"He [Jordie] was wanting to play on but fingers crossed, we'll see what the scans say in the morning," Ellison said on arrival in Edinburgh.

Ellison said that once they have gone through the medical process they will then decide if they need to get any injury cover from the All Blacks XV who are also touring Europe.

Ardie Savea took over the captaincy in Chicago, while Josh Lord replaced Scott Barrett and Fainga'anuku impressed in the midfield in just his second test in two years.

"He's still Leicester, he's confident and brings some nice energy around the group," Ellison said.

"He loves the ball in his hands and loves the physical part of the game and it was great to see him back and hitting the ground running."

Fainga'anuku started on the wing in the All Blacks 28-14 win over Australia in Perth last month.

"He was hanging out for a crack and has taken his opportunity for sure."

It was a stop-start game for three quarters of the clash with Ireland, before the All Blacks found their feet in the last 20 minutes.

"Once the game had some rhythm it suited us," Ellison said.

"You definitely take confidence from having had moments in a game where you are really close to the way you want to play the game."

The All Blacks play Scotland at Murrayfield at 4.10am (NZ time) on Sunday morning.