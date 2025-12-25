Speeding teenager busted with ammo in Dunedin

The 17-year-old allegedly fled police after speeding down Kaikorai Valley Rd. Photo: Google

A Dunedin teenager driving almost double the speed limit on a city road fled police and was later busted unlawfully possessing ammunition, police say.

Police spotted the 17-year-old speeding along at 89kmh in the 50kmh zone in Kaikorai Valley Rd at 4.30pm on Tuesday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Officers signalled for the teenager to pull over, however, he instead sped up and drove away.

Police did not pursue due to the teenager's speed but shortly after found his car parked up at a Brockville address.

Over on nearby Brockville Rd, they quickly found the teenager sitting in the passenger seat of his friend's car, Snr Sgt Bond said.

When police arrested the teenager they found three shotgun shells on him.

He was charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving and also unlawful possession of ammunition.

The teenager would appear in Dunedin Youth Court on December 30.

Fifteen minutes earlier, police in Brighton pulled over a 61-year-old man for going 95kmh in the 50kmh zone in Brighton Rd while on a motorbike.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man was ‘‘initially uncooperative’’, however eventually provided his details.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he was handed an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by 45kmh.

