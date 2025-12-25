Flat whites with a side of abuse

Photo: ODT files

Dunedin residents attempting to enjoy their morning were forced to call police after a man started hurling verbal abuse at them for drinking their coffees.

The 45-year-old man was walking along Great King St at 8.30am on Tuesday ‘‘screaming’’ at the people walking by for ‘‘simply drinking their coffees’’, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Many people walking along the street called police, and he was soon located and arrested.

He was charged with disorderly behaviour and was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

