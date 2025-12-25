Two hurt after plane crash in Coromandel

The house was unoccupied at the time of this morning's crash. Photo: Supplied/ Paul Baker

A small plane has crashed into a house in the holiday hotspot of Pauanui on the Coromandel Peninsula on Christmas Day.

Police said they received reports of the aircraft crashing into an unoccupied house in Harvard Court, next to Pauanui Airfield, at 9.10am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson says one ambulance responded to the scene and treated two patients.

One person was in a moderate condition and one person had minor injuries. Both were taken to Thames Hospital.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Lauren Sika said a crew attended and all people involved had been accounted for.