Injured Barretts to miss Scotland test

Jordie Barrett gets treated for an injury during the All Blacks match against Ireland on Sunday morning in Chicago. Photo: Getty Images

Scott and Jordie Barrett will miss this weekend's Test against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Both players had to be replaced after picking up injuries in Sunday's 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago.

Skipper Scott Barrett suffered a laceration to his leg which forced in from the field in just the third minute and he required a dozen stitches.

Jordie Barrett suffered an ankle injury which forced his retirement in the 13th minute.

The All Blacks left Chicago straight after the game and the pair had their first assessment after arriving in Edinburgh yesterday.

A timeframe for their return to action won't be known until they have further medical reviews.

Blues lock Josh Beehre has been called in from the All Blacks XV as cover.

Fabian Holland and Josh Lord are likely to start at lock against Scotland with Sam Darry and Samipeni Finau the other options.

Leicester Faninga'anuku replaced Jordie Barrett in Chicago, coming on at centre, with Quinn Tupaea shifting to second five-eighth.

Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane are all options in the midfield.

The All Blacks team to play Scotland will be named on Friday.