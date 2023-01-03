Racing Chat: At the Omakau Trots

Temperatures and crowd numbers were high in the Manuherikia for the annual harness racing meeting at Omakau.

Paul Dwyer spoke with Central Otago Trotting Club president Graham Sinnamon, who was delighted with this year's record crowd, despite other attractions across the region.

He also caught up with champion Kiwi harness driver Dexter Dunn, who's escaped the winter season in New Jersey to catch up with friends and check on local training during the New Zealand summer racing season.

