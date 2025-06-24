Wave of opposition to St Clair parking clampdown

All-day parking spaces along the Esplanade and nearby roads are earmarked to become time-restricted spaces. Photo: DCC

Parking changes near a popular Dunedin beach would have a ‘‘significant and ongoing impact’’ for the city’s vibrant surfing community, opponents say.

Public opinion is split on the Dunedin City Council’s proposed changes to parking in and around the Esplanade at St Clair, to be considered at a hearing later this week.

In general, all-day parking spaces in the area are earmarked to become either two-hour or four-hour time-restricted spaces along with several five-minute spots.

The council received 177 submissions on the proposed changes, 83 (47%) supportive and 94 (53%) opposed.

Submitter Roger Johnson opposed the proposed changes and said parking availability was ‘‘critical’’ for Dunedin’s surfing community, who often operated in hours which did not match regular public transport or traffic flow.

‘‘These changes fail to account for the significant and ongoing impact they will have on Dunedin’s surf community — a group that has long been an integral part of the character, vibrancy and daily rhythm of St Clair.

‘‘The surf community contributes positively to local businesses, the tourism image of the city and the responsible stewardship of this coastal area,’’ he said.

‘‘Curtailing access in this way sends a message that regular, active users of the beach — those who rely on flexibility and proximity — are less valued than casual visitors.’’

Mr Johnson also said he was concerned the changes would increase illegal parking in surrounding areas and undermine good will between residents and surfers.

Rhys Owen opposed the changes and said waterfront carparks were ‘‘far more important’’ for surfers than others.

‘‘It’s about safety for surfers and their kids, it’s about shelter from the elements,’’ Mr Owen said.

‘‘People going to restaurants can park on the next streets back — they don’t have safety issues.’’

Steph Cardno said all parks proposed for changes should be limited to two hours; if drivers needed more time, they could park further away.

‘‘Two hours would give people plenty of time to either visit the beach, the pool or a restaurant for a meal — then the turn over would be higher and more people could get to use the carparks.’’

Richard Wingham said parking changes were a low-cost option to make the area more accessible and support local businesses.

‘‘The parking options provided match to the intend uses of the area by most people.’’

Lucy Greenfield said she supported time limits but suggested parts of Forbury Rd and Esplanade be pedestrianised.

The hearings committee will take place on Friday in front of Crs Jim O’Malley (chairman), Cherry Lucas and Mandy Mayhem.

They will consider two options put forward by staff — to support changes to Forbury Rd, Esplanade and Second Beach Rd or back the changes but leave carparks along the Esplanade unrestricted.

In her report to the committee senior transport planner Abbey Chamberlain said staff had not provided an option for ‘‘no change’’, as feedback showed there was a need for some alteration.

If the committee recommends parking changes go ahead, a report will go to the council which will make the final decision. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz

'Curtailing access in this way sends a message that regular, active users of the beach — those who rely on flexibility and proximity — are less valued than casual visitors.