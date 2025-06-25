'Beautiful mumma' killed in Millers Flat crash named

The crash happened near Millers Flat. Photo: ODT

The 41-year-old Cromwell woman killed in a farmland crash has been remembered as the "forever Mumma Bear" of six children.

Kirsty Marie Hall died following the single-vehicle crash at Millers Flat on Thursday.

A funeral notice said the "much loved wife of Blair" would "always be loved and always missed".

A social media post by one of her daughters said: " Our Mum was a big part of many’s lives and for good reason, she is the life of every party, full of love to give, and master of the worm.

"We will miss every part of you my beautiful mumma and we are nothing but blessed to have had you while we could."

Enquiries into the circumstances of last Thursday's crash were continuing, police said in a statement.

Emergency services were called to the property about 10pm after the vehicle rolled.

Three others were taken to hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries.

"Our thoughts are with her family and those close to her at this difficult time," police said.

The death would be referred to the coroner. - APL