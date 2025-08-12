Banned coach previously hurt player

Benjamin Keach. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A Clutha man who previously used a pool cue to violate a rugby player has been given a lengthy ban after allegedly verbally abusing a referee following a tense club rugby final.

Multiple sources told the Otago Daily Times Clutha Rugby Football Club coach Benjamin Keach was given the ban as a result of his actions after the final whistle of the Otago countrywide club final.

The final was held in Wānaka late last month and Keach’s team was beaten 39-38 by Upper Clutha.

Sources said he was banned for seven weeks, but the Otago Rugby Football Union (ORFU) would confirm neither the length of the ban nor any of the allegations.

Keach, the Clutha premier team’s head coach this season, pleaded guilty in late 2020 to injuring with reckless disregard after he forcibly "stabbed" a pool cue into a man’s exposed buttocks area while socialising at a South Otago pub in June that year.

The victim received internal injuries that required surgery.

The court heard he had been drinking with other rugby players at the pub.

When a particular song was played, as per tradition, the players pulled down their trousers and danced.

The victim, who remained bare-buttocked immediately afterwards, was approached by Keach from behind, who then violated him with the pool cue.

Keach hung up the phone both times the ODT called him about the Wānaka incident.

Upper Clutha coach Alex Dickson said he did not directly see the opposition coach abuse the referee, but said many of his players did.

"I don't know what he was saying. He was very blown up after the game ... I didn't hear what he actually said.

"I didn’t see it, but I talked to the referee and a lot of our players were quite close to it and saw it.

"It wasn't good for the players."

Dickson was not aware of any official complaint being made by the Upper Clutha club.

The role of a coach was an important one, and the right person should be in the role, Dickson said.

"Everything you do rubs off on the young men, so you do have to be a little bit careful."

ORFU chief executive Richard Kinley declined to comment on the ban or address the allegations directly.

"To ensure judicial matters within the community rugby space are equitable and fair, judicial processes are handled externally from Otago Rugby," Kinley said.

"As Otago Rugby is not party to the judicial process, we cannot comment on this matter.

"However, we do wish to reiterate Otago Rugby’s policy of zero tolerance towards abuse at any level across our game."