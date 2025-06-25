Hunt on after ram-raid at Christchurch diner

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The would-be burglars first activated an alarm at a Withells Rd, Avonhead, business about 2.10am before moving onto the Kwik Kiwi Diner on Parkhouse Rd in Wigram.
During the attempted break-in on Withells Rd, the burglars set off the fog cannon.
"In their rush to escape the scene they have left behind a number of items, which will be forensically examined," a police spokesperson said.
Then about 2.25am, police received a call that a car had been driven into the front door of the Kwik Kiwi Diner.
"Several offenders were seen on CCTV carrying a cigarette cabinet out of the store. Enquiries are ongoing.
"Police ask any witnesses or those with CCTV in the area to call 105 and reference the relevant event number shown below."
- Withells Road event number - P062970988
- Kwik Kiwi Diner event number - P062971031
"Please call police on 111 if you are offered cheap cigarettes or have any information relating to this offence. You can call anonymously using Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."