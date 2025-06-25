Hunt on after ram-raid at Christchurch diner

Kwik Kiwi Diner on Parkhouse Rd in Wigram. Photo: Facebook

Police are hunting the burglars who broke into a Christchurch business early today.

The would-be burglars first activated an alarm at a Withells Rd, Avonhead, business about 2.10am before moving onto the Kwik Kiwi Diner on Parkhouse Rd in Wigram.

During the attempted break-in on Withells Rd, the burglars set off the fog cannon.

"In their rush to escape the scene they have left behind a number of items, which will be forensically examined," a police spokesperson said.

Then about 2.25am, police received a call that a car had been driven into the front door of the Kwik Kiwi Diner.

"Several offenders were seen on CCTV carrying a cigarette cabinet out of the store. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Police ask any witnesses or those with CCTV in the area to call 105 and reference the relevant event number shown below."