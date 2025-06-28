Teens 'critical' after car crashes near house

Police say the driver lost control on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway and crashed, with the vehicle coming to a stop upside down against a house. PHOTO: RNZ

Two teenagers remain in critical conditions after the car they were in left the road and ploughed into property near Auckland.

Police revealed they had earlier signalled the car to stop because of how it was being driven.

They said it took off from officers but was not being pursued when it crashed on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway about 8.20pm yesterday.

"This is a horrific incident with devastating consequences for the young people involved," Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

All four teenagers in the car were taken to hospital. Police said they were aged between 16 and 19.

Police said the driver lost control and crashed, with the vehicle coming to a stop upside down against a house.

Officers who were seizing an unrelated vehicle nearby at the time heard the crash and gave first aid.

RNZ's Calvin Samuel, who had been at the scene on Saturday morning, said there was a trail of destruction.

"There's a debris path of about 50 metres from the road towards the property, and you can see large trees down, a ceramic sewage pipe and large tree stumps."

The car appeared to have completely cleared a gully before coming to a stop, he said.

"The debris leads right up to the edge of the house."

Police said it was extremely fortunate the public wasn't injured.

"We're supporting the families of those injured, and the officers who responded to this tragic scene," Hassan said.

It was a "tragic decision" to earlier flee police, she said.

During the callout on Friday night four ambulances, five rapid response units, two operations managers, a major incident support team and two Fire and Emergency NZ crews responded.

The Serious Crash Unit has finished investigating at the scene, and police would carry out a full investigation.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority had also been advised.