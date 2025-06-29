Obituary: a man with a big, loving family

Foster parents Jim and Ann Dick with one of their charges. Photo: Jane Dawber JIM DICK

Foster parent

Jim Dick was a proud family man and, over more than 40 years, he and his wife Ann fostered numerous children in their North East Valley home.

In 2004, the couple were awarded a Queen’s Service Medal for their service to community, which they accepted on behalf of all foster parents.

Mr Dick never would have expected the award and was over the moon with it — he loved signing his name "JM Dick QSM".

The couple’s framed certificates and medals hang next to their front door.

At the time, Mr Dick said he could not imagine just the two of them in their home.

James "Jim" Milne Dick was born to John and May Dick in Dunedin on June 7, 1938, the second son of three.

After the sudden death of his mother and remarriage of his father, Mr Dick gained a sister.

He worked from a young age — beginning with the milk run at age 10.

After graduating from Taieri High School he worked as a fibrous plasterer, a truck driver, in market research and, for nine years, owned Dick’s Store on North Rd.

His motto was "do the work, get the rewards".

Mr Dick was an Otago representative softball player and met his future wife through their shared interest in the game. The couple married in 1960.

They began fostering in the mid-1970s after the youngest of their four children began school and empty-nest syndrome struck.

"One of my friends was fostering," Mrs Dick said.

"I talked about it with Jim and he said he was quite open to it.

"But he said ‘you have to be careful you don’t fall in love with these kids because you can’t keep them’."

These were "famous last words" as the couple added five children to their family, bringing their total brood to nine.

Daughter Kelli said when the couple’s many children popped in for a visit Mr Dick would say good-naturedly "oh not another one".

"He loved having that big, lovely, loving family."

Daughter Jaime said Mr Dick was a merry person even when it was not expected of him.

"Even when it would have been perfectly reasonable for him to be miserable, he would still be joyful."

Mr Dick could talk to anybody and had great relationships with his children and grandchildren, who he was very connected to.

He employed several quirky sayings — "sacre bleu", "give ’em one up the conk" and "cobbler" which he used affectionately with his grandchildren.

Mr Dick had been unwell for two years before his death and, in October last year, was told it was unlikely he would see Christmas.

Mrs Dick said her husband was a determined man and he was able to hold the couple’s first great-grandson, who was born on New Year’s Day.

A great-granddaughter was born the day before he died.

Mr Dick died in Ross Home, Dunedin, on February 22, and is lovingly remembered by wife Ann; siblings Ian and Andrea; children Michele, Tracey, Julie, Kelli, Jaime, Chris, Evangaline, Sasha and Richard; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. His brother Murray predeceased him. — Ruby Shaw