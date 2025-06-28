Person dies while clearing flood damage

A person has died while trying to clear flood damage in the Nelson area, police have confirmed.

In a statement this afternoon, Senior Sergeant Martin Tunley, Acting Nelson Bays Area Commander, said the incident happened in Wai-iti, south-east of Wakefield, this morning.

Emergency services were called to a property on State Highway 6 about 9.40am, after a person was reportedly hit by a tree while clearing flood damage, he said.

"Sadly, despite best efforts by emergency services, the person died at the scene.

"Police extend our condolences to their family at this difficult time."

Inquiries into the incident were continuing and the death would be referred to the Coroner.

- APL