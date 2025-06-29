Warning to watch out for snow, ice and flooding

Thick snow remains about the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) in Central Otago this morning. Photo: NZTA

Motorist are urged to take care on Southern roads, as thick snow is still about, coupled with black ice and areas of flooding.

Snow and heavy rain warnings for Otago, Clutha and Southland were lifted shortly after 8pm yesterday and all state highways in Otago and Southland are open.

However, a spokeswoman for the Central Otago District Council advised this morning there was still "a lot of snow about" in Maniototo and Manuherekia areas following heavy falls overnight on Friday.

Roads in Alexandra, Cromwell, Roxburgh were likely to be icy, and there were also some isolated areas of flooding and snow in the high country, she said.

Contractors have been out gritting known trouble spots and will continue to monitor conditions.

Danseys Pass Road is closed from the gates passed the Danseys Pass hotel.

More snow has fallen on Crown Range Road linking Queenstown and Wānaka overnight, but this has been cleared and the carry chains requirement has been lifted, a spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said this morning.

"That being said, it's still important to carry chains and know how to fit them when traveling this route over winter."

Meanwhile, council contractors will be checking all roads in South Otago affected by flooding yesterday and opening them as needed.

Last night there was a slip on Chaslands Highway and a lane has been blocked. This has been signed out and would be inspected tomorrow, a spokeswoman for the Clutha District Council said.

