Dunedin sky lit up

A searchlight display by visiting US Navy warships in Otago Harbour. — Otago Witness, 25.8.1925 It is a week to-day since Dunedin gave its first welcome to the 15 vessels that comprise its contingent of the American fleet now in New Zealand, and each day of that week has seen an increase of the hospitality that it was hoped Dunedin would extend.

There were peculiar happenings in the heavens on Saturday night when the searchlights of the contingent were uncovered, and beams of light were, for half an hour, chasing each other in all directions.

Many people took up positions on the hills.

Dads, lads have a good meal

The fifth annual "Father and Son" banquet, under the auspices of the Dunedin YMCA, was held on Saturday evening, the hall being packed. Decorations of various kinds adorned the hall, the Stars and Stripes as a compliment to the visiting navy being conspicuous. The object of the gathering was to endeavour to inspire a closer spirit of friendship between the boys and their fathers. Among those present were about 20 fatherless boys, the object of their attendance being part of the scheme inaugurated to foster the "Big Brother" movement. The magnitude of the YMCA movement among Dunedin boys may be gauged from the fact that there is at present upwards of 400 boys attached to it. These boys are subdivided into groups according to

age, each group having a leader, who acts in the position of scoutmaster, and is responsible for those under his charge.

Absconding teen given chance

At a sitting of the Juvenile Court on Saturday provided over by Mr J.R. Bartholomew SM a boy 14 years of age was charged with the theft of a bicycle valued £2 10s, the property of Alexander Dickie. He pleaded guilty. Chief-detective Lewis said the boy was one of a family of five, and he came from a respectable home. He had a weakness for sneaking away from home. On July 25 he left home at 8am and did not return until the following morning. He saw the bicycle standing against the front of a store at St Clair, and he rode it to the railway goods sheds, where he secreted it in a railway truck. He left home again on July 27 and did not return until August 3, and had slept in a vacant section meantime. He had made no attempt to dispose of the bicycle, and was quite candid about it when spoken to. There seemed to be a lack of parental control. Mr Lock (juvenile probation officer) said the boy had had too much freedom, owing to the mother having to go out working. The report from his school teacher was quite satisfactory. He thought it was a case where the boy should be given an opportunity to make good. The Magistrate said he would give the boy a chance, and would adjourn the case for 12 months.

Scarfies support colleagues

On Saturday the Otago University students held their work day for the purpose of raising funds for the needy students of Europe. A number of women students were employed mending, cleaning or sewing, and although the weather was unfavourable, the men’s tasks ranged from cutting wood to dish washing. Most of the employers were highly satisfied with the work done, and considered the wage of 5 shillings for a half-day, or 10s for a whole day well earned by the students. On Saturday next the postponed engagements will be fulfilled. — ODT, 17.8.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden