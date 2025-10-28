Reinforcements arrive

Uniformed police of Dunedin, strengthened in number for the duration of the Exhibition. — Otago Witness, 8.12.1925

Superintendent Mathieson has been advised that Senior-sergeant Clarkson will, under the direction of the Dunedin office, have charge of police arrangements at the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition.

Iona point of view

So far, 12 constables have arrived in Dunedin to assume duty at the Exhibition and, on November 14, eight additional constables, three sergeants, and four detectives will be detailed for duty at Logan Park.

Who has not, in strolling about Port Chalmers, admired the stately Presbyterian Church with its shapely spire and Gothic doors and windows? It is the only building that Port can boast of with pretentions to architectural beauty. To anyone coming up the harbour, either by the road or waterway, it stands out in bold relief and, from the trains from the north as from the Peninsula, it has been a comely spot for the eye to list upon. But now, what is happening? A squat little building is being tucked into one of the church's angles — something with a flat tiled roof, square window and straight brick wall that cannot and will never, in any way, harmonise with the original structure. One can easily imagine a visitor walking on Flagstaff Hill and gazing at the scene, wondering if the powers-that-be took the church above or the repair shops below for a model.

Designed by a committee

The seventh anniversary of the formation of the Czecho-Slovak Republic will be celebrated to-day. The independence of the Czecho-Slovak State was proclaimed on October 28, 1918, subsequent to the capitulation of the Austro-Hungarian army. The exercise of sovereignty by a committee constituted the first act of government by the new State. The boundaries of Czechoslovakia were defined as including the Kingdom of Bohemia (Bohemia, Moravia and Silesia), hitherto part of Austria; and those districts of the Kingdom of Hungary inhabited by the Slovaks, a branch of the Czechoslovak nation, which stretch from the Danube to the Tatra and the Carpathians.

Editorial backs Gordon Coates

The Prime Minister has impressed the public with a sense of his overflowing vitality and his abounding energy, of his directness of speech and his capacity for action, of his faith in and love for his native country and of his attachment to the Empire which some of his political opponents hold in small esteem.

He now asks the electors to place him at the head of a party in Parliament powerful enough to enable him to pursue that policy in his own way, with such modifications as his judgment may suggest.

No one really believes that all is right in this world of ours. But it is only an extremist who considers that the social system must be turned upside down in order that such wrongs as exist may be righted. And, if the extremist had his way, it is certain that fresh wrongs would, through it, be created.

It is unwise, at any election, to take too much for granted and those electors throughout the Dominion who have come to the conclusion that it would be in the interests of the country to "give Coates a chance" should not make the mistake of recording their votes in such a way as would not express and emphasise their wish.

— editorial

Cenotaph heads skyward

The Dunedin War Memorial, the progress in the construction of which has been somewhat delayed, is now assuming substantial form. The marble sheathing is in place for about 20 feet above the base, and the ornamental panels are, at present, being carved. The contractor, Mr H.S. Bingham, stated yesterday morning that now the completion of contracts in connection with the Exhibition was in sight, he would have available a larger staff to cope with the work.

— ODT, 28.10.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)