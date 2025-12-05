Grey River menaces town

A ship berthed on the Greymouth wharf steams at half-speed-ahead to counteract the swift current of floodwater in the adjacent Grey River. — Otago Witness, 29.12.1925

Another world war?

Greymouth, December 4: The flood in the Grey River and its tributaries, resulting from the heavy northerly rains last night and this morning, nearly resulted to-day in the town being inundated, the water reaching within a foot of the wharf level and being above the level of the adjacent streets. The stream remained menacing all afternoon till 6 o’clock, when it began to fall, and by 10pm it had gone down over a couple of feet, thus removing fears of an overflow at high tide at 1am to-morrow. The water, however, percolated into the streets in places, and some parts were inundated to a depth of a foot.

In the Locarno Pact righteousness and peace have kissed each other. But we can’t expect Germany and France to rush into each other’s arms. It is enough for the present if they exchange courtesies, wish each other’s health, "touch glasses, and, recalling the Marne and Verdun, promise never to do it again. It will help towards the sanctity of the Pact that the parties to it understand quite well how they may break it, and are aware that the chief need for themselves and all men is a change of heart. Failing that, we may have the "scrap of paper" again and history repeating itself. — by ‘Civis’

Anglicans form Māori diocese

Wellington, December 4. The Ao Te Roa Maori Diocese Act, which was passed by a special session of the General Synod of the Church of England yesterday, creates a Maori diocese, and the Diocesan Synod Act requires the bishops of the province to meet the Maori Synod with a view to arranging for the appointment of a bishop to the newly-formed diocese. The Act also provides that after the discussion the bishops shall nominate not more than three persons, approved of by the conference, one of whom must be chosen by the Maori Synod. Archbishop Averill stated to-day that the bishops of Wellington, Waiapu, and Dunedin, and himself as archbishop duly met last evening. The Maori Synod thought it wiser to postpone the conference until such time as they had been able to place all matters, especially those referred to by the bishops, before the Maori people. Therefore, it was decided that the conference should reassemble at a later date.

It’s fun to stay at camp

With the coming of summer days, a boy’s thoughts turn to green fields and the hills that are far away. This primitive call of the great out-of-doors is not unheeded by the Boys’ Division of the YMCA. Every year their camp attracts a large number of boys. Their splendid camp site at Whare Flat, with its permanent equipment and experienced and trained leadership that knows how to organise such a camp, give the YMCA a unique claim in this direction. An announcement has been printed giving particulars relative to the nature and purpose of the camp — "to provide boys with a happy, invigorating vacation in a wholesome environment under that leadership that wall inspire in the campers ideals of robust Christian character." Parents are particularly assured that the boys will be adequately provided for and that Mr Adair will personally supervise the camp. As for the boys themselves, a most alluring programme of activities is provided, and these are calculated to appeal to every boy who loves the out-door-life. The camp begins on Boxing Day, and continues for a month. — ODT, 5.12.1925