No Phillips for next match

Otago captain Luke Georgeson lines up a sweep shot in front of Canterbury wicketkeeper Mitch Hay during the Plunket Shield match in Dunedin last week. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Otago have named their side for the next Plunket Shield assignment and there is no Glenn Phillips.

That must be a sign the all-rounder is back in the mix for the Black Caps test side.

He had been recovering from a groin strain and has not played any international cricket since March.

But he proved his fitness with a thorough workout for Otago against Canterbury in Dunedin last week. He got through more than 50 overs in the game and picked up four wickets.

He also posted 94 in the first innings and will be a valuable addition to the test side.

Zac Cumming will join the Volts in his absence. The 20-year-old wrist spinner has played six games for Otago A this season and has taken 10 wickets at an average of 19.80.

He played two first-class games for Otago last summer and has a couple of scalps at the top level.

The other change is Toby Hart coming into the side for Matt Bacon.

Hart has not played a lot of cricket for Otago A this season. But he did play for the New Zealand XI in a warm-up game against the West Indies and took one for 28 in a very tidy spell.

The 22-year-old right-armer has previously had two opportunities for Otago.

He made his first-class debut in March this year and grabbed a couple of wickets.

He has also played one List A game for the province.

Troy Johnson will likely make his Plunket Shield debut for Otago. He carried the drinks last week, but with Phillips missing, the Volts will need to lengthen their batting lineup.

Hart’s inclusion in the team follows through on a promise coach Josh Tasman-Jones made after the match against Canterbury.

He was looking for opportunities for the crew of younger pace bowlers. Mason Clarke is away with the Otago under-19 team, and Thomas O’Connor played in two List A games last month, so Hart’s number was up.

Cumming’s promotion is more serendipitous. He will battle with left-arm spinner Ben Lockrose for a spot in the XI.

Lockrose went wicketless against Canterbury and it might be time for a refresh there. He is averaging 69.17 and has a strike rate of 105.5 with the ball in 13 first-class games.

Otago started the campaign with a seven-wicket win over Wellington at the Basin Reserve but were on the back foot against Canterbury in Dunedin last week.

They escaped with a draw, thanks in part to some timely rain. But they did fight hard.

The damaging, unbroken 204-run stand between Ish Sodhi and Sean Davey perhaps highlighted how much they needed a change to their bowling unit.

The pair batted well, but Otago will be bitterly disappointed they could not break the partnership earlier.

In the other games, Auckland will host Wellington and Central Districts is at home to Canterbury.