Tahuna camp ready for influx

Motorists’ camp at Tahuna Park, Dunedin. Otago Witness, 19.1.1926

Speaking to a Daily Times reporter yesterday, Mr P.H. Power, secretary of the Otago Motor Club, said that there was every prospect of large numbers of visitors using the camping site at Tahuna Park. One motorist and his wife were camped at Tahuna at present, but Mr Power said the influx would not commence in earnest till Christmas, and it would continue during January and February.

At Tahuna, all arrangements for the reception of the motorists are well in hand, Mr Power stated. The electric light has been installed already and the laying in of the gas, it is expected, will be completed to-day. The installing of the cooking appliances will be commenced immediately.

A caretaker for the camp has been engaged, and bunks are now being erected in the shelter sheds. Straw will be provided by the Otago Motor Club for the motorists who are pitching their tents. Mr Power said that the club was greatly indebted to the Otago A and P Association for the way it had met the club in every detail.

Fodder for thought

A Clinton correspondent asks: "How does the feeding value of chou moellier compare with that of either turnips or green oats for dairy cows?" — In answer to this I might state that the nutritive value of chou moellier per 100 pounds is rather higher than that of either of the other two foods mentioned, and if fed generously and with due regard to the admixture of some other foodstuff (such as hay) should cause dairy cows to milk well and keep their condition. The yield per acre, however, may not be as heavy as in the case of turnips. — by ‘Eusticus’

Emergency stop

A serious accident was narrowly averted by the presence of mind of the motorman of one of the corporation trams yesterday afternoon. The tram proceeding north had begun to move off from the Hanover street stop when, without warning, a motor car driven by a boy, who from his appearance could hardly have been more than 16 years of age, dashed over the intersection of Hanover and George streets, and shot across in front of the tramcar, missing it only by inches.

Had the motorman not brought his tramcar up standing in the space of a couple of yards a serious smash must have resulted.

Teaching clothing care

After toddling age, children can be taught to put away their clothes. It is simply because the habit has not been inculcated into them from baby days that so many schoolgirls throw their hats and coats down anywhere, and let mother collect and hang them up. A clothes brush and hat brush should be given to every child, so that garments can be kept spotless. In early days, no doubt, mother will have to remove mud and stains, but the little girl should be allowed to help, and as she get older will be able to do it for herself.

Alternative to cash

A system of savings bank letters of credit comes into operation to-day. The system provides that a savings bank depositor in New Zealand requiring funds at any one or more of the several places in New Zealand at which there are branches of the Post Office Savings Bank may purchase a letter of credit for a sum not exceeding £50. The holder can present the letter of credit at any of the various offices and obtain such moneys as he may require within the limits authorised. — ODT, 1.12.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden