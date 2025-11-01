Launching day

The yachting season opens at the boat harbour, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 10.11.1925

Unbridled courage

The 1925-26 yachting and motor boat season was opened on Saturday afternoon under the auspices of the Otago Yacht and Motor Boat Club and the Broad Bay Boating Club. The boat harbour presented a very gay appearance, there being a much larger number of visitors than usual, while the liberal display of bunting ashore and afloat made the scene most spectacular.

Miss Smythe, of Anderson’s Bay, performed a very plucky act on Saturday evening. A horse drawing a milkcart, owned by Mr Stewart, of the Peninsula, had broken away, and was galloping along the Bay road towards the Queen’s drive when Miss Smythe dashed out from the footpath, grabbed the bridle near the horse’s head, and hung on. She was severely buffeted and knocked about, but she stuck to the task gamely, and brought the horse to a standstill. A bystander came to Miss Smythe’s assistance, and, after congratulating her on her plucky act, asked her if she had been wise thus to risk her life. Miss, Smythe quietly replied, "Look at those children," and the bystander looked round and saw a number of small children playing on the road right in the track of the driverless vehicle.

You can’t have a good meal

The Sunday breakfast of bacon and eggs is a feature at the local YMCA. Yesterday morning the residents were disheartened by the information that eggs were "off" — not in the way understood by the unfortunate curate — but as vanished from the menu. About 19 dozen eggs had disappeared from the kitchen during the night, together with a substantial dish of stewed pears. Rumour spread rapidly. Later information was to the effect that the eggs were found on the roof, and the pears outside the bedroom door of the quietest and steadiest resident.

Starlings get organised

That unity is strength was demonstrated yesterday morning in Pitt street. A predatory cat, evidently bent on attending to the day’s menu, was cautiously stalking a starling. Bit by bit the cat worked her way to within about a yard of the bird, and was just about to spring when the starling suddenly turned, and, to the intense astonishment of puss, immediately assumed the offensive.

No sooner had it done so than, as if from nowhere, there appeared nearly a dozen of its mates, and for a few moments a very bewildered and angry cat was occupied in defending herself against an enemy whom, no doubt, she had previously never considered in the light of a possible foe.

For fully five minutes the miniature battle raged, when, apparently, the severe heckling she was receiving proved too much for puss, who, deciding that discretion was the better part of valour, bounded through the hedge and disappeared.

Biker in a pickle

To see flames suddenly spurting forth from the middle of his machine is a most heartbreaking experience for any motor cyclist, for as a rule he must stand by helplessly until the fire has wrought its will — an ill will. On Saturday afternoon a young motor cyclist was the victim of such a misfortune while he was proceeding up Burlington street, and was gazing dejectedly at the devouring flames, when out of a back door came an angel, recognised as such because he staggered under the weight of a large red patent fire extinguisher. Luckily the extinguisher performed its function without waste of time, and the motor cyclist remarked that "it might have been worse." — ODT, 2.11.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden