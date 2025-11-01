Chance for Mr Under-rated to add to his tally

Photo: ODT files

The Black Caps bowling unit has probably spent an inordinate amount of time thinking about Harry Brook and how to send the England captain packing before he does too much damage at the batting crease.

The English have a different target.

Surely they have to be focused on Daryl Mitchell ahead of the third ODI in Wellington today.

Everyone sleeps on the journeyman-turned-world-beater.

Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra attract more attention. But Mitchell just keeps churning out the runs and has quietly gone about compiling a most impressive ODI record.

In 54 ODIs for his country, he has scored 2175 runs at an average of 51.78.

To put that in context, only five players who have scored 2000 runs or more have a higher career average.

It is a quality list headed by Virat Kohli (14,255 runs at 57.71).

Fellow Indian Shubman Gill (2818 runs at 56.36) is in second place, followed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam (6291 at 54.23), Australian Michael Bevan (6991 at 53.58) and South African great AB de Villiers (9577 at 53.50).

Mitchell is next on the list in sixth place.

The 34-year-old right-hander has been in top form in the ODI series against England.

He has anchored both successful chases with 78 not out in the first match and an undefeated 56 in the second.

Mitchell is the third leading scorer in ODIs in 2025 with 598 runs at 49.83.

To underline just how consistent he has been during his career, Mitchell has notched six centuries, 11 half-centuries and zero ducks in 49 innings.

How is that for reliable?

Black Caps seamer Blair Tickner limped off during a training session yesterday.

The 32-year-old was struck in the shin by a powerful drive during a net session.

There was no official word on his condition.

Tickner was called in for the second ODI as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson and ended up playing in place of Matt Henry.

Tickner shone in his first game for the team in two years, nabbing four for 34 to help set up a five-wicket win.

The Black Caps have brought in a replacement for seamer Henry.

Northern Districts pace bowler Kristian Clarke got the nod the day after he struck a maiden century for his province in the Ford Trophy.

He also took three for 57 to help clinch a 113-run win (DLS method).

England will be keen to avoid a 3-0 series defeat.

They have lost four of their last five games and have slipped to six ODI series defeats in seven.

New Zealand, by contrast, have won 21 of the last 23 completed ODIs at home.

Their only two losses have been in a dead rubber at the end of a three-game series.

Maybe there is hope for England.

NZ v England

Third ODI, Wellington, 2pm today