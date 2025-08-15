Minigolf on the cards for Lumsden

Nine holes have been planned for the minigolf course which the local Lions club hopes to set up on council land. Photo: supplied

A project born out of passing time during wedding trips could soon become a popular attraction in rural Southland.

Minigolf is on the cards for Lumsden, a small town about an hour north of Invercargill.

James Titter is the brains behind the idea which was inspired by travelling to small South Island towns to watch friends tie the knot.

He and his wife played minigolf during those trips, which gave him the idea to set up a course in Lumsden with the Balfour Lions Club.

“They were talking about the different fundraising projects and whatnot for the year, and usually they’d do stuff like tailing and digging potatoes,” Titter said.

“It’s a good earner, but physically quite demanding on everyone. And a lot of the members in the club aren’t getting any younger.”

Titter’s vision for a more self-sufficient funding source was well received, and the club is now aiming to set up the course on council land in Lumsden's town centre with a budget of $30,000.

Fundraising would be key to the project and local businesses might be approached to sponsor holes, he said.

A local cafe had also indicated it was keen to get involved with ticket sales.

As for a possible opening date, that was a work in progress.

"Christmas would be ideal, but possibly unrealistic. It would be good to catch some of the summer period if we can," Titter said.

This week, the project reached a major milestone after being endorsed by the Northern Community Board for full council approval.

“We’re pretty excited they’re going to progress on with that,” board chair Greg Tither said.

“It seems like it’s going to be a good activity, so the board was all in favour.”

The council will now be asked to let the group construct the course on its land with a recommended annual rental fee being $1, if demanded.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air