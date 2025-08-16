Crews fight 'tricky' St Bathans blaze

Smoke rises over the small Central Otago town of St Bathans. Photo: Supplied/Susanne Falkensammer

Central Otago fire crews spent the Saturday afternoon dealing with a "rather tricky" vegetation fire that spread in St Bathans.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Daryl Ball said they received a call about 12.45pm on Saturday about the fire.

"It's not necessarily huge, but it was rather tricky because it was hard to access."

A helicopter spent two hours on the scene, while crews from Ranfurly, Blackstone and Omakau also attended.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket attacks the blaze behind the iconic Vulcan Hotel in St Bathans. Photo: Supplied/Susanne Falkensammer

By 3.30pm the fire was largely extinguished. The cause of the fire was unknown as of this afternoon, Mr Ball said.

A witness said it appeared the fire began as a burn-off pile but it quickly got out of control.

"After lighting the burn off pile the fire spread to the grass and bush within a couple of minutes," she said.