Crews fight 'tricky' St Bathans blaze

Central Otago fire crews spent the Saturday afternoon dealing with a "rather tricky" vegetation fire that spread in St Bathans.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Daryl Ball said they received a call about 12.45pm on Saturday about the fire.
"It's not necessarily huge, but it was rather tricky because it was hard to access."
A helicopter spent two hours on the scene, while crews from Ranfurly, Blackstone and Omakau also attended.
By 3.30pm the fire was largely extinguished. The cause of the fire was unknown as of this afternoon, Mr Ball said.
A witness said it appeared the fire began as a burn-off pile but it quickly got out of control.
"After lighting the burn off pile the fire spread to the grass and bush within a couple of minutes," she said.