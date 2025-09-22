Southerners catch glimpse of rare partial eclipse

Parts of the South offered up some of the best views of a partial solar eclipse this morning.

The rare partial eclipse was visible between 6am and 8am, but forecasts suggest not everyone was lucky enough to catch a glimpse.

A partial solar eclipse hasn't been seen in New Zealand for at least a decade.

MetService meteorologist John Law said the North Island will have to contend with cloudy conditions for the eclipse.

"The best spots will be on that Eastern Coast," he said.

"We might see the high cloud thin enough to get a bit of a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse in those early hours of the morning on Monday, in places like Hawkes Bay and Wairarapa."

Law said parts of the South Island would have some of the best views of the eclipse.

"I'm thinking places like Canterbury and perhaps the coastal fringe of Otago," he said.

A small group turned out to photograph and view the eclipse at Dunedin's St Clair this morning.

Conditions were expected to stay cloudy across the North Island on Monday, Law said, with wet weather just off the Western Coast pushing down toward Taranaki and then the Tasman region.

"We're also going to find another front brings more wet weather back in towards Fiordland and Westland as we head through the daytime, so really the best place to be, that's places like Canterbury as we head through that Monday."

