Residents advised to remain cautious after floods

Waihopai and Wairau rivers. Photo: Webcam/Marlborough District Council

A Civil Defence controller for Nelson/Tasman has urged residents to be cautious and vigilant of their surroundings after flooding this weekend.

Waters are receding, but the region remains under a state of emergency.

Controller Rob Smith advised people to be careful as they continued clearing up.

On Saturday, police said a person cleaning up died after being hit by a falling tree.

A Civil Defence information hub was open in Motueka to provide any assistance.

Civil Defence Minister Mark Mitchell will be surveying flood-affected areas today.

Meanwhile, Marlborough Emergency Management said last night it was transitioning to a recovery phase, now that the worst of the wet weather had passed.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said there was ongoing roading damage and surface flooding but that would be addressed by individual agencies.

The spring creek stop banks mostly held up and the council's flood protection team would immediately begin fixing a compromised stop bank at the Waihopai/Wairau rivers, she said.

Meanwhile, snow and heavy rain warnings for Otago, Clutha and Southland were lifted shortly after 8pm yesterday.

MetService had no weather warning or watches in place across the country this morning.