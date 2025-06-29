Pair rescued from car rooftop in Canterbury

Two men have been rescued by helicopter after they became stranded on the rooftop of their car in a flooded river in southern Canterbury.

The pair got stuck in fast-flowing water near the fork of the Ōpihi and Temuka rivers about 9.30pm yesterday, a police spokesperson said.

"They climbed onto the deck of the vehicle [as it] slowly sank, but couldn't swim to safety due to the speed of the water," police said in a statement.

"As the vehicle sank to its bonnet, a Search and Rescue team was brought into help, along with a helicopter."

The men had been stranded for almost two hours and were finally winched to safety at 11.20am.

"They were assessed at Timaru Hospital and later released to their very relieved family," the spokesperson said.