Officers scratched after man's aggression in restaurant: police

A man allegedly scratched two officers after assaulting members of the public and acting aggressively inside a Dunedin restaurant, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a restaurant on Princes St at about 9.50pm on Friday.

A 23-year-old man had ‘‘for some unknown reason’’ been assaulting members of the public out on the street, before entering the restaurant and behaving aggressively, Snr Sgt Bond alleged.

As he was being arrested, the man assaulted two police officers by using his fingernails to ‘‘scratch their arms and head area’’.

The officers sustained ‘‘minor bumps and bruises’’ and neither required medical attention.

The man will appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, resisting arrest, two counts of common assault and two counts of assaulting police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

