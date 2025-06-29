Plan to bowl TV house for bougie boutique hotel

An artist’s impression depicts a proposed four-suite boutique hotel on Man St. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A ‘landmark’ boutique hotel is planned for Queenstown.

Cactus Kiwi Ltd Partnership wants to bowl a two-level 1960s character home at 10 Man St — which served as the police station for the first two series of locally shot TV crime thriller, One Lane Bridge — and replace it with a four-level hotel, accessed from the Brecon St stairs and Man St.

The 339sqm site, sandwiched between Queenstown’s established CBD and the emerging expansion towards Skyline’s gondola, sold to a local buyer in 2021 for $3.1million + GST.

Originally a residential home, it was, for many years, home to a language school, which has since ceased.

It’s directly beside the Man St carpark, above which a 173-room hotel was approved last year through the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020, and a stone’s throw from the Sofitel Hotel.

According to the application, the high-quality boutique hotel, designed by Monk McKenzie, will have just four guest rooms, with total capacity for eight people.

At the basement level, accessed via lift or the Brecon St stairs, a small wine bar’s proposed, open to guests and the public, from 8am to 4am daily.

The lobby will be on the ground floor, accessed via Man St, with two suites each on the second and third floors, each with large living spaces, master bedrooms, and spa/shower facilities.

From Man St, it’ll look like a three-storey building; from the Brecon St steps it’ll present as four.

"While the hotel will be of a much higher elevation than the built form below on Brecon St, the height of the building will not be out of character, withthe adjoining level of built form, including Sofitel Hotel and the consented hotel on top of the Man Street carparking building," the application says.

And, according to an urban design report from Williams & Co, it can be described as a "landmark corner site", with the hotel providing a "strong edge" to the Brecon St steps, and will signal the future extending line of built form along Man St towards Lakeview.

Queenstown’s council’s currently vetting the application.