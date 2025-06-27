NZ First MP Tanya Unkovich quits Parliament

New Zealand First MP Tanya Unkovich. Photo: VNP / Phil Smith

New Zealand First List MP Tanya Unkovich has resigned, saying she serves New Zealanders better in the private sector.

In a statement, the Auckland-based MP said serving in the public sector had been a great honour, but she believed she could serve better in the private sector, as well as coaching and consultancy.

Before becoming an MP, Unkovich was a self-employed international life and business coach.

"It has always been my deepest desire to serve mankind, and in my work as a Member of Parliament I have been privileged to be a voice to many in the community who need it the most," Unkovich said.

"I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the New Zealand First caucus, party members, and in particular the Rt Hon Winston Peters for his strong leadership and commitment towards a greater New Zealand."

Economic development consultant David Wilson from Upper Harbour was next on the party's list.

Unkovich was a member of select committees for social services, economic development, science and innovation.

RNZ requested interviews with both Peters and Unkovich, but a spokesperson for the party said they had "no further comment at this stage".