Arrest after laser 'pointed at planes'

Wellington Airport. Photo: RNZ (file)

A man has been charged with endangering transport after pointing a laser at two commercial aircraft, police say.

Air Traffic Control first reported that a plane preparing to land at Wellington Airport was targeted by a laser at 6.45pm yesterday.

Within five minutes, a second plane reported a laser being pointed in its direction.

A police spokesperson said the information provided to police suggested the laser came from Stokes Valley.

An officer already in Stokes Valley on unrelated matters was able to respond, and within 10 minutes a man was located and taken into custody.

Police alleged the man had a laser.

The spokesperson said police were issuing a stern reminder to the public that the lasering of any aircraft was incredibly dangerous.

"Police will continue to work to ensure anybody who is careless enough to shine a laser at an aircraft will be held accountable."

The man was due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.